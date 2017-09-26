A Tribute to Our Readers

Thank you for helping us fulfill the mission of MIT SMR.
Today and tomorrow, we are offering open access to all of the articles, reports, videos, blogs, and essays we have published on our site. We do this as a show of appreciation for our readers, both old and new, without whom MIT SMR would not exist. There’s over 30 years’ worth of material on the site, so I encourage you to explore!
If you’re not quite sure where to start, here are a few recommendations:
Reshaping Business With Artificial Intelligence
Disruption from artificial intelligence (AI) is here, but many company leaders aren’t sure what to expect from AI or how it fits into their business model. Yet with change coming at breakneck speed, the time to identify your company’s AI strategy is now. MIT Sloan Management Review has partnered with The Boston Consulting Group to provide baseline information on the strategies used by companies leading in AI, the prospects for its growth, and the steps executives need to take to develop a strategy for their business.
What CEOs Get Wrong About Vision and How to Get It Right
Many executives don’t understand how to craft a compelling vision for change that will gain widespread commitment within their organizations. Leaders should start by asking themselves: What will people see, hear, and feel once the changes have been achieved?
All Platforms Are Not Equal
The emergence of a handful of high-profile virtual monopolies built on digital platforms has directed a huge amount of attention to the network effects such platforms fuel. But not all platforms are equally powerful. There is a reason why Airbnb is a better business than Uber.
The Jobs That Artificial Intelligence Will Create
Research suggests there will be three new categories of AI-driven business and technology jobs: trainers, explainers, and sustainers. Humans in these roles will complement the tasks performed by cognitive technology, ensuring that the work of machines is both effective and responsible — that it is fair, transparent, and auditable.
Please enjoy our site on Sept. 26 and 27; we welcome your feedback.
Add a comment
You must sign in to post a comment.
First time here? sign up for a free account: comment on articles and get access to many more articles.