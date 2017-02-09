Building a Business Creation Engine

In this webinar, Clayton M. Christensen and Derek van Bever discuss how executives can improve their odds of success at business model innovation.

Recent research published in MIT SMR suggests that most new business models in established companies follow a consistent path, beginning with the creation of the model/business unit, then shifting to sustaining and growing the business, and ultimately moving to wringing efficiency from it. Understanding these steps is crucial to creating a successful process for repeated business model innovation.

In January 2017, Clayton M. Christensen and Derek van Bever, coauthors of the MIT SMR article, “The Hard Truth About Business Model Innovation,” led a webinar on how business models evolve over time. They demonstrated that an understanding of these stages allows leaders to correctly categorize the innovation opportunities they are considering in terms of their fit with their existing structure and priorities.

