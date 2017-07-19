Faster Results From Supply Chain Analytics

In this webinar, MIT SMR authors Melissa Bowers, Adam Petrie, and Mary Holcomb discuss the steps supply chain executives can take to make supply chain analytics a transformational and competitive resource in their organizations.

Most companies employ supply chain analytics. But to get better strategic, operational, and tactical decisions from these analytics, the majority have found they need to decrease their “Analytics Insight Cycle Time” — the time required to identify a supply chain challenge or opportunity, perform the analytics to understand it, transform those analytics into insights, and then take action based on those insights.

In this webinar, MIT SMR authors Melissa Bowers, Adam Petrie, and Mary Holcomb discuss the phases of Analytics Insight Cycle Time, present case studies for actual success, and steps supply chain executives can take to reduce cycle times and to ultimately make supply chain analytics a transformational and competitive resource in their organizations.

