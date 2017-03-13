Free Webinar March 15: Analytics as a Source of Business Innovation

MIT SMR authors Sam Ransbotham and David Kiron discuss why data governance is becoming more and more important to analytical innovators.

advertisement <a href="http://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=1937868159"><img src="http://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=1937868159" border="0" alt=""></a>

On Wednesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT, the authors of MIT Sloan Management Review ’s new research report, “Analytics as a Source of Business Innovation,” will share the findings and insights from their research with a free webinar and Q&A session. They will discuss what they learned about the changing landscape for companies looking to embed data and analytics into their strategies, processes, and operations.

The research finds that the number of companies reporting a competitive advantage from analytics increased for the first time in four years. Several factors are behind this shift, including wider dispersion of analytics within companies as well as a stronger focus on specialized, innovative applications that have strategic benefits.

Register to watch live or receive the on-demand recording.

In the webinar, the authors will discuss:

Why companies find success when they organize themselves around their data

How smart machines augment human skill and create opportunity for innovative thinking

How companies are approaching the democratization of data while preventing misuse and misinterpretation

Why data governance is becoming more and more important to analytical innovators

Register to watch live or receive the on-demand recording.