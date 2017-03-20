MIT SMR and MIT Press Announce Book Publishing Partnership

MIT Sloan Management Review and MIT Press join forces to launch two new book series exploring the digital frontiers of management.

We are feeling bookish! MIT Sloan Management Review and MIT Press are teaming up to launch a new line of books exploring technology’s impact on management.

When we launched MIT SMR ’s Frontiers section in the spring of 2016, we did so with the intention of leading the conversation about how technology is reshaping the practice of management. Combined advancements in data and analytics, cloud technology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies promise to leave not a single management function untransformed in the years directly ahead. Digital is the organizational issue of our time.

We are immensely proud of the ideas we have had the privilege to share, and the conversations we have helped provoke, thus far in Frontiers. And yet there are limits to both the depth of investigation and the precision of the tactical advice we can accommodate in a magazine or website alone.

So it is with great excitement that I share the news that MIT Sloan Management Review and MIT Press are joining forces to launch two new book series exploring the digital frontiers of management. One series will feature original titles. The other series will collect the best MIT SMR articles on key digital topics.

Titles in both series will marry groundbreaking new ideas from leading lights in academia and industry with practical advice on how to prepare for the exciting — and daunting — future that awaits us.

Our modest aspiration is to leave readers both slack-jawed by the possibilities and better prepared to begin addressing them. We envision our books to be well focused and relatively brief (at least by traditional book publishing standards), meant to respect the limited bandwidth our readers have available while still allowing for sufficient intellectual exploration and actionable guidance.

Look for more information about the series and how to submit proposals on our website coming soon. In the meantime, please don’t think twice about dropping me a line with any ideas.