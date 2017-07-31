Datapoint

Risk-Taking Leads to Digital Success

Column
Gerald C. Kane

We asked respondents from our 2017 report on digital business, “Achieving Digital Maturity,” to indicate what factors managers needed to lead in a digital age. What was striking was that the most common responses didn’t involve technical skills or deep digital knowledge. Instead, they centered around the need for experimentation, taking risks, and challenging the status quo. Respondents indicated that figuring out how to manage organizational factors and expectations was more important and more difficult than selecting the best technology solutions.

