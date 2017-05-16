The Enduring Work of David A. Garvin

advertisement <a href="http://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=1789745358"><img src="http://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=1789745358" border="0" alt=""></a>

All of us at MIT Sloan Management Review were deeply saddened by the passing of David A. Garvin on April 30 at the age of 64. A longtime Harvard Business School professor, Garvin was a prolific researcher and writer. His contributions to the fields of organizational behavior and learning have left indelible marks on institutions throughout the world. I had the honor of interviewing Garvin, along with his HBS colleague Amy Edmondson, in 2006.

Garvin was awarded the Richard Beckhard Memorial Prize in 1998 for his MIT Sloan Management Review article, “The Processes of Organization and Management.” It remains one of the most popular articles we have ever published. If you have not had the pleasure of reading Garvin’s work, I encourage you to do so.