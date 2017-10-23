In this webinar, MIT research scientist Matthias Winkenbach discusses how interactive visualization and augmented reality technology will change the way we access, understand, and utilize complex systems and logistics data.

In supply chains and other large systems, the complexity of decision-making is becoming increasingly problematic. To manage the process, we need sophisticated analytics — but we must still engage the human element for best outcomes. Now, there are exciting advances in visualization and human-machine interfaces that are allowing humans and machines to get to better decisions together.

In this webinar, Matthias Winkenbach, research scientist at the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics, discusses the ways companies and researchers can harness interactive visualization and augmented reality technology to change the way we access, understand, and utilize complex systems and logistics data.

