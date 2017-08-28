Video: The Path to Digital Maturity

Talent and culture — not technology — are key drivers of digital success.

According to a recent study by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte Digital, digital transformation is top of mind for many organizations. However, many flounder by focusing more on developing the next technology breakthrough — when a core component of a winning digital transformation strategy is cultivating the talent who will lead the effort.

Building the right culture — one that’s ready to support company-wide change and adaptation — is a critical step toward becoming a digitally mature organization. Digitally maturing companies exhibit other common characteristics: In addition to articulating a clear, coherent digital strategy, they champion cross-functional teams and collaborative cultures; they look ahead five to 10 years; and they pilot and scale experiments to drive innovation efforts.

For more, read the 2017 report “Achieving Digital Maturity.”

