Webinar 9/21: Using Visualization to Connect Humans and Analytics in Supply Chain Decision-Making

In a free webinar, MIT research scientist Matthias Winkenbach will discuss how interactive visualization and augmented reality technology will change the way we access, understand, and utilize complex systems and logistics data.

On Thursday, September 21 at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT, Matthias Winkenbach, research scientist at the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics, will discuss the ways companies and researchers can harness interactive visualization and augmented reality technology to change the way we access, understand, and utilize complex systems and logistics data.

In supply chains and other large systems, the complexity of decision-making is becoming increasingly problematic. To manage the process, we need sophisticated analytics — but we must still engage the human element for best outcomes. Now, there are exciting advances in visualization and human-machine interfaces that are allowing humans and machines to get to better decisions together.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How to choose the right mix of automated analysis and interactive visualization to get to better decisions in your organization

The importance of systematic use of data visualization as part of a corporate decision-making culture

The three main design principles for visually augmented analytics applications in supply chain management

What the future might hold in light of new technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, and some possible use cases

