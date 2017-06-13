Webinar on June 14: Faster Results From Supply Chain Analytics

In an upcoming free webinar, MIT SMR authors Melissa Bowers, Adam Petrie, and Mary Holcomb will discuss the steps supply chain executives can take to make supply chain analytics a transformational and competitive resource in their organizations.

Most companies employ supply chain analytics. But to get better strategic, operational and tactical decisions from these analytics, the majority have found they need to decrease their “Analytics Insight Cycle Time” — the time required to identify a supply chain challenge or opportunity, perform the analytics to understand, transform those analytics into insights and then implement them.

On Wednesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST, join MIT SMR authors Melissa Bowers, Adam Petrie, and Mary Holcomb as they discuss the phases of Analytics Insight Cycle Time, present case studies for actual success and steps that supply chain executives can take to reduce cycle time, and to ultimately make supply chain analytics a transformational and competitive resource in their organizations.

Register to watch live or receive the on-demand recording.

In the webinar, the authors will discuss:

The five key levers critical to minimizing the Analytics Insight Cycle Time

How leading companies have successfully tackled this issue

How to translate supply chain analytics into actionable insights

