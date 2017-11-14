Winning With Open Process Innovation

When manufacturers develop a process innovation, they frequently seek to keep it under wraps. But that’s often not the best approach.

Most research on open innovation has focused on the use of ideas and knowledge from outside the organization in the development of products and services. But openness can be useful for process innovation, too. Our research shows that manufacturers can benefit substantially when they look for ideas beyond the factory gates, especially when their operations are already advanced.

We often meet managers in manufacturing companies who keep process innovation activities tightly under wraps. Some see their processes as a source of competitive advantage that should not be shared with anyone. Others consider them organizational knowledge that could be detrimental to expose to outsiders.

Some companies have good reasons for keeping process innovations concealed. For example, a combination of process and product innovation often jointly results in competitive advantage for a company. If you have found a unique production process with which to manufacture a differentiated product — for example, a new metal alloy or a medicine — it can be wise to keep that know-how within the company. In such cases, there is an obvious risk of loss of intellectual property.

However, our research suggests that for many manufacturers, such defensiveness deprives companies of a valuable source of ideas for productivity improvement. We draw our conclusions from an analysis of nine years of survey responses from 1,000 Swiss manufacturers, as well as 200 interviews with personnel at the Volvo Group (AB Volvo), a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines that is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.1 One of the authors also visited 45 Volvo Group factories around the world. (See “About the Research.”)

About the Research Two of the authors were part of a team that used nine years of panel data to study the open process innovation activities of Swiss manufacturers. The study tested how search involving external knowledge sources (such as customers, suppliers, universities, research institutes, and competitors) and the use of information technology to boost internal knowledge absorption affect process innovation performance. Data was drawn from three waves of the Swiss Innovation Survey (2005, 2008, and 2011), collected by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute. The surveys are based on a stratified random sample of companies known as the KOF enterprise panel. Each wave contains over 1,000 responses from Swiss manufacturing industries.

