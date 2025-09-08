3 Things to Know About Managing Innovation With Hybrid Teams

Summary: Hybrid work offers flexibility but creates innovation challenges. Research has found that videoconferencing reduces creative ideas, remote work hampers network formation, and different innovation stages need different approaches. Managers should schedule in-person meetings for brainstorming, design cross-functional interactions, and match work arrangements to innovation phases for optimal results.

Hybrid work arrangements offer flexibility, cost savings, and a more diverse workforce, but studies reveal that virtual collaboration creates distinct challenges for innovation. However, research shows that managers can be intentional about structuring in-person and virtual collaboration for creative breakthroughs:

1. Video communication narrows creative thinking. A study in which over 1,400 participants were examined across laboratory and field experiments found that videoconferencing significantly reduced the number of creative ideas generated compared with in-person collaboration. The researchers identified a cognitive effect as the cause: Virtual communicators focus their visual attention on screens, which constrains their peripheral awareness and cognitive scope, leading to fewer creative ideas.

Based on these findings, managers should consider scheduling in-person meetings for brainstorming or use in-person meetings for creative collaboration. When such sessions are virtual, audio-only calls may yield better ideas than videoconferencing.

2. Remote work can hamper network formation. An analysis of 61,182 Microsoft employees’ network connections over the first six months of 2020 revealed that the pandemic-induced switch to remote work caused collaboration networks to become more siloed. Employees cultivated fewer weak ties, which often spark innovation. Communication shifted from synchronous meetings to asynchronous messaging, making complex information-sharing more difficult.

To help hybrid employees build and use connections across the organization, managers should actively design cross-functional interactions in hybrid environments, schedule in-person days to allow for interdepartmental interactions, create synchronous virtual cross-functional sessions, and assign employees to projects that require them to cultivate and draw on their weak ties.

3. Different innovation stages need different approaches. Based on their research at various major tech companies, the Connected Commons research consortium found that innovation success depends on matching work arrangements to specific phases. Idea generation requires bridging capital — connections across groups — which yields diverse perspectives and is best done in person. Incubation needs bonding capital — strong team relationships — which enables deep collaboration and can occur virtually or in person. Scaling demands vertical bridging — connections to and between senior leaders for resources and endorsements — which usually requires in-person access.

Managers should consider adapting their hybrid approach based on the innovation work type: bringing teams together for initial ideation and relationship-building, allowing virtual work during focused development, and ensuring access to decision makers for scaling efforts.

About the Author Kaushik Viswanath is features editor at MIT Sloan Management Review .