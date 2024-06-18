8 AI Security Issues Leaders Should Watch

At a time when cybersecurity is paramount, artificial intelligence tools introduce even more complexity for IT and business leaders. The AI tools, the large language models that power them, and the related security threats are evolving rapidly, and it’s hard for leaders to know where to focus when it comes to AI security. At the recent MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, we delved into this issue with conference speakers and CIO Leadership Award finalists.

Hear their advice in this second installment of our two-part video series. (See Part 1: “The GenAI Blind Spot Leaders Have Now”.) In it, accomplished IT leaders and AI experts tackle this question: What aspect of AI security should be at the top of a leader’s list right now?

“As [much as] we can do great stuff with these new tools, the hackers can also get a lot smarter — and much tougher to detect,” said George Westerman, a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, who spoke with MIT SMR at the event.

Get AI security insights on topics like data protection and employee training from Westerman and other symposium speakers in this short video.

Laurianne McLaughlin is senior editor, digital, at MIT Sloan Management Review .