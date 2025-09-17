A Maintenance Revolution: Reducing Downtime With AI Tools

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

For more than four months, six unusual passengers rode New York City subway trains. Their mission: prevent subway disasters. From early morning through late nights, these passengers tirelessly monitored every journey, capturing audio and vibration data across the city’s vast rail network.

These diligent inspectors weren’t human — they were Google Pixel smartphones. Mounted on subway A trains, they fed their sensor data into AI models designed to spot rail defects proactively. Traditional manual inspections across the 665-mile rail network had proved to be costly, time-consuming, and not very effective. In this AI-driven pilot, however, the sensors correctly identified 92% of the defects that human inspectors later found manually.

The subway experiment was a runaway success. It offers a compelling glimpse into how AI-driven predictive maintenance can transform a wide variety of industries, utilities, transportation, and manufacturing among them. Using AI wisely can shift operations management from reactive firefighting to proactive problem-solving. However, leaders must surmount data quality, integration, and culture challenges to reap the benefits.

Where Traditional Maintenance Goes Off the Rails

Maintenance approaches that monitor a variety of assets (such as equipment and infrastructure) across industries typically fall short for three key reasons:

1. Inefficient information sources. Companies often lack the necessary processes, tools, and trained personnel to capture accurate, timely, and relevant information about asset health. Manual data entry practices lead to incomplete, inaccurate, or unreliable information. This makes it challenging to predict asset failures, resulting in costly unplanned downtime.

2. Reliance on tribal knowledge. Maintenance decisions often depend heavily on individual experience and intuition, leading to inconsistent outcomes. When skilled technicians have “bad days,” business performance suffers significantly. Additionally, this expertise is vulnerable to generational loss as baby boomers retire, taking decades of critical operational knowledge with them.

3. Challenges driving action with operators. Even when insights are available, personnel on the ground don’t always act. This is often due to mistrust in the signals’ reliability, or poor integration of the insights into daily workflows, which can create significant change management barriers. Over time, people may lose confidence in predictive systems, making them reluctant to proactively address problems the technology identifies.

Why Technology Can Solve This Problem Today

Several technological advancements have set the stage to help leaders tackle these challenges and pave the way for widespread adoption of predictive maintenance.

1. The explosion of data and IoT sensors. Affordable, embedded sensors are now standard in many assets, such as engine control units and high-value equipment fitted with GPS trackers. Coupled with continuous, real-time data streams via 5G and cloud connectivity, these sensors unlock access to accurate, real-time health indicators for assets.

2. Advances in AI and algorithms. Machine learning models can reliably predict failures by learning from historical data and adapting to changing environmental conditions. AI isn’t limited to structured sensor data; it’s also exceptional at processing unstructured data, such as images, videos, and audio. For example, video feeds from cameras onboard cars or trains can provide rich real-world context, helping AI see things, significantly improving algorithm performance.

3. Integration into workflows. Modern hardware and software tools now easily integrate through APIs and data pipelines, minimizing the need for manual handoffs. This integration can ensure that predictive insights directly trigger daily operational workflows. For example, accurate predictions can trigger automated maintenance work orders that flow through the system for human action. Using AI to minimize false alerts and explain predictions builds operator trust in algorithms and enhances adoption.

AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance in Action

Let’s look at two real-world examples that demonstrate how predictive maintenance is already a reality.

BMW Keeps Conveyor Belts Rolling

Problem: BMW’s vehicle manufacturing plant in Regensburg, Germany, faced critical challenges, with conveyor system faults causing frequent and costly assembly line stoppages. These disruptions impacted production timelines and increased operational costs, affecting overall productivity and profitability.

Approach: BMW deployed an AI-driven predictive maintenance system that used existing sensor data from conveyor components. This system continuously analyzed real-time data streams for subtle anomalies, such as unexpected fluctuations in power consumption or abnormal movements, that suggest potential failures.

Solution and benefits: The predictive system generated timely alerts, enabling teams to proactively manage potential faults and avoid extensive downtime. This intervention prevented over 500 minutes of annual disruption, ensuring smooth production continuity and timely vehicle delivery. The measurable benefits of the pilot led BMW to standardize this approach across its global manufacturing plants, improving reliability and operational efficiency.

Shell Improves Refinery Processes

Problem: Shell’s Pernis refinery, one of the largest in Europe, faced risks from unplanned downtime. Such disruptions at the Netherlands-based facility not only increased repair and maintenance costs but also jeopardized profitability and operational continuity.

Approach: Shell collaborated with C3 AI to implement a comprehensive predictive maintenance platform. This sophisticated system continuously monitored over 10,000 critical refinery assets, analyzing approximately 20 billion data points weekly to predict equipment malfunctions with exceptional accuracy.

Solution and benefits: The AI platform successfully identified two imminent and critical equipment failures well in advance, which allowed Shell to take preventive maintenance actions, thereby avoiding costly downtime and repairs. This proactive approach resulted in estimated savings of approximately $2 million and substantially improved operational reliability. Shell created a robust long-term asset management strategy that has been adopted across many of its refineries worldwide.

What Could Go Wrong: It’s Not Just About AI

Despite the promise of using AI tools to do predictive maintenance, leaders who wish to implement them face several potential roadblocks. Three key challenges require careful attention.

1. Data quality issues. High-quality data is foundational to predictive maintenance. Poor data quality often stems from manual entry errors, inconsistent data capture practices, and inadequate data management processes. Without quality data, even the most sophisticated AI models fail, illustrating the classic “garbage in, garbage out” axiom. Data quality is one of the biggest challenges that AI projects across industries face and needs a lot more attention from leaders.

Recommendations: Automate data capture processes wherever possible to reduce human error. Regularly audit captured data for accuracy and usability. To ensure that the data is actually used by humans who can judge its quality, feed it into operational decisions. This helps draw attention to potential data quality issues and enables prompt corrective actions at the data collection stage.

2. Integration challenges. Even accurate AI predictions can go to waste if they aren’t well integrated into existing workflows. For example, a lot of legacy software has yet to be retooled with modern data exchange interfaces. Moreover, organizations often run siloed AI implementations with poor cross-functional ownership. When such initiatives are treated as IT projects, they are doomed to fail right from the start.

Recommendations: Design predictive systems to directly communicate with maintenance systems and integrate them into the daily operational workflow. Modernize legacy software and implement robust APIs and automation tools to bridge gaps between insights and execution. Ensure that operational leaders own the engagement along with the IT team.

3. Cultural resistance. Employees often fear AI due to concerns about job security or distrust in the new technology’s capabilities. This resistance slows adoption, limiting the effectiveness of predictive maintenance initiatives.

Recommendations: Engage employees early to address the fear of technology. Acknowledge that while certain types of tasks will get automated, there are several opportunities for collaboration. For example, AI could spot equipment issues early and assist technicians with problem diagnosis — with humans validating and implementing the fixes. Actively involve the workforce in AI pilot projects and prioritize training to enhance employees’ technology fluency and drive adoption.

Total Automation Isn’t the Goal

How can leaders get started with predictive maintenance? They should begin by identifying data-rich areas with high business impact where they can pilot predictive maintenance initiatives. Starting with targeted, actionable projects leads to quick wins and a clearer demonstration of value, paving the way for broader implementation and long-term adoption.

Remember, the goal of predictive maintenance isn’t total automation. It’s about reducing asset downtime with optimized monitoring efforts. Augmenting maintenance workflows with real-time automated monitoring, aided by human review and timely action on the ground, calls for collaboration between machines and humans.

Leaders must celebrate quick wins along the journey to build confidence in teams and enhance the visibility of initiatives. Companies that embrace this proactive, collaborative approach can significantly reduce downtime, lower operational costs, and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.