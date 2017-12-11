A New Approach to Designing Work

For years, management thinkers assumed that there were inevitable trade-offs between efficiency and flexibility — and that the right organizational design for each was different. But it’s possible to design an organization’s work in ways that simultaneously offer agility and efficiency — if you know how.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=90081458"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=90081458" border="0" alt=""></a>

You can hardly pick up a business publication without reading about the ever-increasing pace of change in technologies and markets and the consequent need for more adaptable organizations. Given the imperative of adaptability, it is not surprising that few words have received more attention in recent conversations about management and leadership than “agile.”1 Organizations ranging from large corporations like General Electric Co. to tiny startups are trying to be both flexible and fast in the ways that they react to new technology and changing market conditions.2

The word “agile” appears to have been first applied to thinking about software by 17 developers in 2001.3 Having experimented with more iterative, less process-laden approaches to developing new applications for several decades, the group codified its experience in an agile manifesto. “We are uncovering better ways of developing software by doing it and helping others do it,” they wrote. In software development, agile now has a variety of manifestations, including scrum, extreme programming, and feature-driven development.4 The results have been significant. A variety of studies show that agile software development methods can generate a significant improvement over their more traditional predecessors.5

But what does this mean outside of software? Can agile methods be successfully applied to other types of work? Many proponents (a number of whom started in the software industry) argue that the answer is yes, and a growing collection of books, papers, and blog posts suggests how it might be done.6 The evidence, however, remains limited to date, and a recent article by two of agile’s founders cautions against applying agile indiscriminately.7 The blogosphere is also replete with discussions of an ongoing agile backlash.

To provide some practical advice to business leaders trying to understand what agile might mean for their organizations, we take a different approach. Our research suggests that in applying agile methods from the software industry to other domains, managers often confuse practices and principles. When agile methods work, they do so because the associated practices manifest key behavioral principles in the context of software development. But, successful as those practices can be when developing software, there is no guarantee that they will work in other contexts.

Already a member? Sign In Not a member? Member Free 3 Free Articles per month, $6.50/article thereafter. Free newsletter. Subscriber $75/yr. US Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.