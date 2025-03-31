AI Ethics Strategy Lessons From H&M Group

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

Summary: You can’t approach AI ethics with only formal procedures, say leaders at global retailer H&M Group. So to help build its collective moral compass, the company has built a culture of AI ethics based on experimentation. Its AI ethics training emphasizes concrete business examples and principles that teach people what to ask. H&M Group’s example shows that organizations can practice AI ethics and become better at it despite not knowing what “best” looks like.

Artificial intelligence changes how organizations work, and that’s one of the reasons why it challenges our ethics: Who should take responsibility for automated decisions and actions? How much agency should algorithms have? How should we organize interactions between minds and machines? How does technology affect the workforce? Where are biases built into the system?

Companies, regulators, and policy makers search for steadfast ethical principles to help them navigate these moral mazes. They follow what feels like a logical strategy: First, identify universal values (such as transparency, fairness, human autonomy, or explainability), then define applications of the values (such as decision-making or AI-supported recruitment processes), and, finally, formalize them in codes of conduct. The idea is that codes of conduct for AI should override the computational code of AI.

But perhaps this linear approach is too simplistic. German philosopher of technology Günther Anders warned of the “Promethean gap” that opens up between our power to imagine and invent new technologies and our ethical ability to understand and manage those technologies.1 With AI, the Promethean gap widens into a chasm. The rapid developments and disruptions of AI outpace the principled deliberations about rules to govern AI’s application.

Static, rule-based ethics cannot keep up with rapidly changing AI technologies because such technologies question the very base of our values and humanity itself, argue the authors of a report from Harvard’s Edmond & Lily Safra Center for Ethics.2 They suggest that an “ethics of experimentation,” rather than a rules-based approach, is the “only kind of framework that can gain traction on the realities of the moment.” For organizations using AI, this raises the question, how does an “AI ethics of experimentation” work in practice? And how can companies bridge the Promethean gap between moral imagination and AI’s technological power?

To get pragmatic, real-world answers, we teamed up with global fashion retailer H&M Group to research and learn from its approach to AI ethics. Linda Leopold, H&M Group’s head of AI strategy (which encompasses AI ethics) has spent the past six years embedding the responsible use of AI across the organization.

“Our strategy is built on a combination of governance and culture,” Leopold explained. “You can’t approach AI ethics only with formal procedures.

About the Authors Martin Kornberger is a professor of ethics at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, a visiting professor at the Norwegian School of Economics, and an adjunct professor at UNSW Business School in Australia. Elmira van den Broek is an assistant professor at the Stockholm School of Economics and an affiliated researcher at the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program – Humanity and Society (WASP-HS), Sweden. Stephan Leixnering is deputy director of the Research Institute for Urban Management and Governance at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.