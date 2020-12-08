Are Your Team Members Lonely?

Despite the prevalence of team-based collaboration in the workplace, many employees feel isolated on the job.

Image courtesy of Gary Waters/theispot.com

The Research The authors conducted two studies involving nearly 500 global executives, along with informal interviews with other managers.

In the first study, done just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, most respondents struggled to connect with teammates at work, and feelings of loneliness correlated with aspects of how modern teams are designed.

In the second study, conducted with a different group during the pandemic, the authors found that the problem was further fueled as many participants shifted to remote work.

While loneliness is often thought of as a personal issue, it is an organizational issue as well. A lack of social connection — whether with friends, family members, or coworkers — can have serious consequences. It is associated not only with health problems,1 including heart disease, dementia, and cancer, but also with poor work performance, reduced creativity, and flawed decision-making.2 Quite simply, people who feel lonely cannot do their best work, which means that teams with lonely members are not operating at their peak levels either.

You might think that working on a team would stave off loneliness by fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. But in our research, we have found that the composition, duration, and staffing of teams can trigger or exacerbate feelings of social disconnection in the workplace. Therefore, we caution managers to view loneliness as a systemic and structural problem that may require a new approach to teamwork.

Team Members Are Feeling Isolated

To explore the relationship between the way teams are designed and loneliness, we have undertaken two research studies involving nearly 500 global executives and informal interviews with many other managers through our executive education and consulting work. In our first survey study of 223 executives, conducted in December 2019 and January 2020, we found that, even prior to the major shift to working from home and social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, people were struggling with feelings of social isolation at work. For example, 76% reported that they had difficulty making connections with their work teammates, and 58% agreed with the statement “My social relationships are superficial at work.” Yet these executives were serving on an average of three teams at the time.

About the Authors Constance N. Hadley is an organizational psychologist and lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. Mark Mortensen (@profmortensen), an associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, researches and consults with organizations on collaboration. The authors contributed equally to this article.