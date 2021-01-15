The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Today’s leaders are in need of best practices for dealing strategically and operationally with a distributed, diverse workforce that crosses internal and external boundaries. Drawing on two years of research, this article looks at how to best address the shift to managing all types of workers through the lens of workforce ecosystems — which can enable managers to deal more effectively with these changes.

New technologies — such as machine learning, robotics, digital twins, and supercomputing — can dramatically improve the odds of successful discovery through more efficient selection and accelerated testing of the most promising new ideas.





A strong and stable government is necessary for an innovative and entrepreneurial society. Businesses can support democracy in three key ways: speaking out, acting collectively, and addressing the roots of the problem.

The creation of ubiquitous online marvel Wikipedia — which launched 20 years ago today — required the determined efforts of an unconventional, original thinker, Jimmy Wales, whose counterintuitive innovation process is outlined here.

America’s first confirmed wrongful arrest by facial recognition technology happened in January 2020. The year’s racial justice movement helped publicize problems with the technology — but despite scandals and bans, its growth isn’t slowing.

