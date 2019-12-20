The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Design AI Systems That Customers Won’t Hate

Privacy concerns get most of the attention from tech skeptics, but powerful predictive algorithms can generate serious resistance by threatening consumer autonomy. Three safeguards can help.

Reshaping the Role of CEO in a Time of High Ideals

This recent Wall Street Journal article looks at how the role of the chief executive officer is being reshaped at rapid speed — not because of the pace of innovation and technological change, but because of the new era of social responsibility we now live in.

Six XR Risks Managers Need to Consider

Extended reality or XR — an umbrella term for emerging real and virtual environments such as virtual reality and augmented reality — is still in its early stages but shows great promise in fields like medicine and manufacturing. XR also comes with potential risks that could be hard to reverse. There are six risks, in particular, that organizations can map out and business leaders can begin to strategize around now.

Hiring for the Neurodiverse Workforce

In a tight labor market, companies like Microsoft and Goldman Sachs are making deliberate efforts to hire neurodivergent employees, including those with autism, anxiety disorders, dyslexia, ADHD, and other cognitive differences.

What Employees Are Saying About the Coming Skill Shifts

In her recent column for MIT Sloan Management Review , Lynda Gratton describes her recent research into what real employees on the front line of automation are saying about their jobs and the need for re-skilling and upskilling.

Three Steps for Overcoming Legacy Tech Approaches

The belief that automation is an all-or-nothing proposition is preventing some companies from incorporating technology into their workflows. Three crucial steps can help companies overcome legacy approaches — without automating everything.

