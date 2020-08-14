The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





It can be a challenge to identify the nature, scale, and timing of the change most appropriate for an organization’s specific context. But a fundamental source of confusion about change is the use of that single term — change — to refer to three distinct strategies: shifting magnitude, activity, or direction. The framework presented here can help leaders determine which form of change will be the best course of action for their businesses.

Pulse oximeters, household medical devices newly in demand during the pandemic, gauge blood oxygen levels by shining a light through the skin to “read” the color of blood — a bright crimson when saturated with oxygen or a dimmer purple-red when oxygen levels are low. But most oximeters available today, initially calibrated primarily for light skin, can show erroneous readings for nonwhite people, raising concerns about “discriminatory design” in medicine and technology.





Leading through difficult times requires agility to leverage, not react to, the turbulence around you, all while managing three domains: your team, your network, and yourself. When your ambition is to prepare your organization for the “next normal,” neglecting even one of these responsibilities jeopardizes the capacity of your organization to act, learn, pivot, and forge ahead.

With so many people working remotely and managing the distractions of home, it’s no small matter to maintain a unified sense of company culture. Laura Morgan Roberts, professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, offers a framework for responsive leadership that covers today’s urgent BASICS — bonding, agility, safety, inclusion, compassion, and strategic alignment — and poses thoughtful questions to assess organizations’ cultural priorities for the future.

