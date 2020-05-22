The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





How leaders communicate during a crisis can dissipate employee anxiety and help teams become more connected and productive. Nancy Duarte presents five communication techniques to build trust with, connect with, and motivate employees during high-pressure times.

Accept it? Find a distraction? We can’t overcome rational fears borne of a global pandemic using either technique alone, but a combination of these strategies can help us get through distressing times. Behavioral scientist Matt Wallaert discusses two recent studies and explains how to apply their findings to get through the chaos in a healthy way.

Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Companies seeking to distinguish themselves from the competition can “wrap” their products with data analytics features and experiences that increase profitability and delight customers. Four design characteristics make data wrapping unique.

Powering AI operations at scale requires a huge amount of electricity and results in significant carbon emissions. A recent paper published by MIT researchers outlines the “once-for-all” network — a new method for training and running a neural network that produces a tiny fraction of the carbon emissions generated by the techniques typically used today.

Computer scientists often play the lead role in AI development, but systems that actually get the job done are built by better-rounded teams with a diversity of expertise. English and other humanities majors contribute a valuable perspective, but “hire English majors” is too generic to be useful advice. Joseph Byrum details how managers can hire, train, and integrate diverse thinkers into AI teams.

What Else We’re Reading This Week:

Quote of the Week: