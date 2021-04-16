The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Remote work environments lack the spontaneous exchange of ideas that can naturally occur in an in-office setting. To spur innovation in this challenging context, leaders have to be skillful in connecting with employees at all levels of the organization while encouraging rigorous debate.

It’s hard to understand why successful leaders suddenly fail to meet expectations — what authors Morela Hernandez, Jasmien Khattab, and Charlotte Hoopes term leader derailment. In this research highlight, the authors explore how the risk of sudden leadership failure can be headed off by early detection of challenges and better support systems.

Many American courts curtailed their operations during the first COVID-19 surge, but swelling backlogs soon pushed many court proceedings online. Last summer, a national association of judicial leaders wrote, “The COVID-19 pandemic is not the disruption courts wanted, but it is the disruption that courts needed.” Where will this disruption leave the courts after the crisis abates?

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for leaders to ask their employees to cross ethical lines. Though they may do so in an effort to enhance short-term results, for instance, or to gain personal benefits, they also run the risk of negatively affecting their employees’ motivation and task performance over the long term.

