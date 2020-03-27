The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

During the COVID-19 crisis, we at MIT SMR want to support our readers by offering free resources on how to lead during the pandemic.

We also want to hear from you and find out what challenges you’re facing in a quick two-question survey in this week’s web edition of our weekly recap.

While their workforces practice social distancing to limit the spread of illness, leaders need innovative tools and tactics to optimize the flow of ideas, maximize effective communication, and sustain productive decision-making. When in-person contact is pared down, an array of tools and approaches can help to bolster trust, solidarity, and the mental health of employees.

During this harrowing time, many of us are feeling grief — for ordinary days, for missed in-person connections, for a sense of normalcy. David Kessler, the world’s foremost expert on grief, spoke with Harvard Business Review ’s Scott Berinato about why it’s important to acknowledge the grief you may be feeling during the pandemic, how to manage it, and how he believes we will find meaning in it.

The COVID-19 outbreak has exposed many interlinked fragilities — of the global supply chain, certainly, but also of individual companies’ organizational structures, many of which offer little room to maneuver or adapt in an emergency. A full-scale organizational transformation simply isn’t possible overnight, but managers can learn from the approach of a Chinese manufacturing giant that quickly rebounded from the coronavirus, due in part to its emphasis on autonomy and microenterprises within the business.

For The New York Times , Wharton’s Adam Grant looks at how the risk of burnout in our jobs increases in stressful times. For Grant, an organizational psychologist, the best model for fighting burnout is demand-control-support, which gives people three options: reduce the demands of a job, provide support to deal with them, or increase control over them.

