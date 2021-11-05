The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





The appeal of coworking spaces declined sharply once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but new research suggests that such workspaces will become even more important and more popular in the post-pandemic world than they were before — not just for entrepreneurs and freelancers, but for large companies, too. Consider these five benefits, for both companies and their employees, that can be gained when remote workers are given the option to choose where they do their work.

An egocentric approach to defining ecosystems undermines the ability of everyone involved — leaders, followers, and partners alike — to see alignment hurdles and craft appropriate strategies. Both the companies positioning themselves as leaders and those that choose followership may benefit from these successful ecosystem strategies.





Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

A new research report indicates that organizations are increasingly focusing on median compensation — and paying women closer to the median, whereas men in equivalent positions typically receive compensation beyond that narrow range. Effectively, women have been given a glass floor as redress for the still-present glass ceiling.

Many people believe that in recent years they have become better allies with coworkers who are members of marginalized groups. But their colleagues who are supposed to be on the receiving end of that support often see a disconnect between what allies do and what would actually be helpful. These three steps can help employees take meaningful action and be more effective allies.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Read a new report from MIT SMR , produced in collaboration with BCG: “The Cultural Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise” (Source: MIT SMR )

, produced in collaboration with BCG: “The Cultural Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise” (Source: ) Tried-and-true employee retention efforts like internal hiring really matter amid a widespread labor shortage (Source: Quartz)

Women are less likely than their male colleagues to ask for work extensions (Source: The Wall Street Journal )

) How social class and upward mobility shape careers, especially for people of color (Source: Knowledge@Wharton)

Quote of the Week: