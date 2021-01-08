The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Organizations are held back by an outdated work operating system, with work defined as “jobs” and workers defined as “job-holding employees.” Leaders must adopt and implement a new approach to organizing work that deconstructs jobs into tasks and deploys workers based on their skills.

Finding the right person-organization fit fulfills a desire to belong. To balance fitting in and standing out, we need to consider not only ourselves but those around us when seeking “the perfect fit.”





Twenty-five years ago, the executive editor of Wired made a $1,000 bet with a Luddite-loving author: Would civilization collapse by 2020?

Employees bring a diversity of moods to work each day. The emotional landscapes at work — the collective composition of employee sentiment — directly influence how people make sense of situations. How leaders manage these landscapes affects both creativity and productivity for their teams.

The new union of engineers makes up just a sliver of workers at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, but it may open the door to more widespread collective action inside the company. U.S. companies should expect more pressure from their employees in 2021, not less, including “more fluid forms of organizing,” per MIT Sloan professor Thomas Kochan.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Research shows one group, in particular, is feeling the effects of high stress and social isolation in the pandemic: middle managers

Livestreamed shopping, booming in China, has struggled to take off in the West

Eight thoughtful approaches for more inclusive interview practices

