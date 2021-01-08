Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
  1. Nine Leadership Lessons 2020 Gave Us

  2. The Essence of Strategy Is Now How to Change

  3. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

  4. Winter 2021 Issue


A New Operating System for Organizational Agility

Organizations are held back by an outdated work operating system, with work defined as “jobs” and workers defined as “job-holding employees.” Leaders must adopt and implement a new approach to organizing work that deconstructs jobs into tasks and deploys workers based on their skills.

Being Your Authentic Self While Fitting In

Finding the right person-organization fit fulfills a desire to belong. To balance fitting in and standing out, we need to consider not only ourselves but those around us when seeking “the perfect fit.”
 

Has Tech Destroyed Society?

Twenty-five years ago, the executive editor of Wired made a $1,000 bet with a Luddite-loving author: Would civilization collapse by 2020?

Optimizing Your Team’s Emotional Landscape

Employees bring a diversity of moods to work each day. The emotional landscapes at work — the collective composition of employee sentiment — directly influence how people make sense of situations. How leaders manage these landscapes affects both creativity and productivity for their teams.

Employee Activists Are Just Getting Started

The new union of engineers makes up just a sliver of workers at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, but it may open the door to more widespread collective action inside the company. U.S. companies should expect more pressure from their employees in 2021, not less, including “more fluid forms of organizing,” per MIT Sloan professor Thomas Kochan.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

  • Research shows one group, in particular, is feeling the effects of high stress and social isolation in the pandemic: middle managers
  • Livestreamed shopping, booming in China, has struggled to take off in the West
  • Eight thoughtful approaches for more inclusive interview practices

Quote of the Week:

“When the pace of change is this fast, managers need to make sure that people update their understanding of shifts in technology, markets, customers, and competitive moves. Only with an updated map of the world can there be effective action in it.”

— Deborah Ancona, the Seley Distinguished Professor of Management and founder of the MIT Leadership Center at the MIT Sloan School of Management, in “Nine Leadership Lessons 2020 Gave Us

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
