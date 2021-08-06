The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Why does progress in the data space continue to be so slow? The steps needed to build better organizations for data will differ between companies, but nine key factors must be addressed in order to advance any organization’s data initiatives.

In traditional shareholder capitalism, the only stakeholders that have mattered are investors, as the providers of financial capital, and customers, as the source of revenue. But great strategy recognizes the significance of other valuable stakeholders, namely employees, business partners, and local communities.





In the early days of the pandemic, the AI community used data emerging from China to develop predictive tools that many believed would bring much-needed support to the medical front lines. But a new report finds that none of the tools made a real difference — and some were potentially harmful.

New research exposes the conflicts working parents may face when weighing concerns about their careers and where they live and work, highlighting the significance of company real estate decisions for talent recruitment and retention. Five recommendations can help business leaders attract and retain working parents.

