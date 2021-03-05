The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Remote hiring is here to stay. New research has identified four strategies that organizations can use to improve their approach to recruit the best and brightest talent remotely: taking the time to prepare, demonstrating attention to detail, sparking authentic conversation, and addressing candidates’ uncertainties head-on.

An annual survey of data and technology executives in large companies finds continued concerns about the executive roles — most frequently the chief data officer — charged with making their companies’ data environments better. Just under half of the respondents feel the role is still “nascent and evolving,” and 18% see it as “struggling with turnover.”





The third-quarter phenomenon is characterized by mood shifts among those nearly finished with a long period of isolation. Anecdotal evidence suggests it often strikes about 75% of the way through an isolating event. As we near the end of pandemic-driven social distancing, those still self-isolating may face further psychological hurdles.

Few companies are able to consistently gain business value from their investments in big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. A study identified five obstacles to successful data science projects, but these suggested remedies can help companies obtain more benefit from their data science investments.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Digitally savvy executive teams deliver huge premiums in growth and valuation (Source: MIT SMR)

How the videoconferencing boom is transforming sign language (Source: Scientific American)

Six guiding principles for how companies can harness internal competition as a force for good (Source: MIT SMR)

How pandemic stress and multitasking affect memory (Source: The New York Times)

