The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
How to Ace the Virtual Hiring Process

Remote hiring is here to stay. New research has identified four strategies that organizations can use to improve their approach to recruit the best and brightest talent remotely: taking the time to prepare, demonstrating attention to detail, sparking authentic conversation, and addressing candidates’ uncertainties head-on.

Brewing Concerns About Data Executive Roles

An annual survey of data and technology executives in large companies finds continued concerns about the executive roles — most frequently the chief data officer — charged with making their companies’ data environments better. Just under half of the respondents feel the role is still “nascent and evolving,” and 18% see it as “struggling with turnover.”
 

Getting Through the ‘Third-Quarter Phenomenon’

The third-quarter phenomenon is characterized by mood shifts among those nearly finished with a long period of isolation. Anecdotal evidence suggests it often strikes about 75% of the way through an isolating event. As we near the end of pandemic-driven social distancing, those still self-isolating may face further psychological hurdles.

Why So Many Data Science Projects Fail to Deliver

Few companies are able to consistently gain business value from their investments in big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. A study identified five obstacles to successful data science projects, but these suggested remedies can help companies obtain more benefit from their data science investments.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Quote of the Week:

“Feeling like part of a team is a state of mind, not a state of place. Engagement and resilience are about who you work with, not where you’re working.”

— Marcus Buckingham, head of ADP Research Institute People + Performance, in “The Top 10 Findings on Resilience and Engagement

