The Best of This Week

Companies today are swimming in data — with no shortage of tools and technology — but many still struggle to put data to work successfully. As author Randy Bean writes, “The greatest barrier to data success today is business culture, not lagging technology.” To achieve a winning data strategy, companies need to evolve and shift thinking around what it means to have a data-driven culture.

It’s understandable why companies want to go back to “business as usual,” but our new normal is undeniably abnormal — and pretending otherwise can do real damage. This fraught moment requires empathy, grace, flexibility, and support; driving toward normal business targets bulldozes over our collective loss, uncertainty, and grief.





In the current pandemic, many companies are stepping up to help out — but the main concern isn’t whether companies should contribute, but how.

MIT artificial intelligence researcher Regina Barzilay was recently named the inaugural recipient of an award honoring an individual developing or promoting AI for the good of society. Barzilay focused her attention on health and medicine after being successfully treated for breast cancer in 2014. This past June, her mammogram data was crunched to assess her breast cancer risk; the reassuring forecast used a deep learning model she’d designed herself.

COVID-19 has short-circuited many processes that companies rely on to operate effectively and make decisions across the globe. To carry forward, leaders need to rethink how and where work gets done and create a balance between global best practices and local adaptability.

