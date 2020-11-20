Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

The MIT SMR Editors Reading Time: 2 min 

Topics

Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
See All Articles in This Series

What to Read Next

  1. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

  2. Executive Guide: The New Leadership Mindset for Data & Analytics

  3. Four Principles to Ensure Hybrid Work Is Productive Work

  4. Culture 500: Explore the Ultimate Culture Scorecard


The New Elements of Digital Transformation

In this article, Didier Bonnet of IMD and George Westerman of MIT’s Sloan School revisit their landmark research and address how the competitive advantages offered by digital technology have evolved. In order to be successful in an increasingly complex landscape, companies must cultivate new digital and leadership capabilities.

Identifying the Right Talent to Build a Data-Driven Business

For organizations to become data-driven, understanding, classifying, and certifying the data roles they need is a critical task. They would also benefit from expanding their talent pools by working with universities and by nurturing communities within their organizations to develop employees’ data skills.
 

Four Steps to Business Model Innovation

Success in this era of disruption, accelerated by the pandemic, requires a holistic approach to technology. To avoid being blindsided, leaders must shift their mindset from product-focused innovation to business model innovation.

Enhancing Supply Chain Responsiveness

The pandemic showcases a need to make slow-moving supply chains nimbler. By using data and collaborating with partners on scenario planning, companies can develop more responsive and flexible supply chains so they can identify risks and ways to mitigate them and pinpoint alternative suppliers more quickly.

How Personal Productivity Transformed Work

In recent decades, overwhelmed knowledge workers developed a variety of systems to keep up in an increasingly frenetic environment. What they didn’t realize was that they were reacting to a largely unnoticed but profound shift in the workplace.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Quote of the Week:

“We’re having the conversation about AI ethics, but the next conversation has to be, how do we systematically want to grow and develop AI for the benefit of the world and not just sectors of it?”

— Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and machine learning and a member of the executive committee of the World Economic Forum, in MIT SMR’s latest Me, Myself, and AI podcast, “Tech and Ethics

Topics

Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
See All Articles in This Series

Tags:

, , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.