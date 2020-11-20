The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





In this article, Didier Bonnet of IMD and George Westerman of MIT’s Sloan School revisit their landmark research and address how the competitive advantages offered by digital technology have evolved. In order to be successful in an increasingly complex landscape, companies must cultivate new digital and leadership capabilities.

For organizations to become data-driven, understanding, classifying, and certifying the data roles they need is a critical task. They would also benefit from expanding their talent pools by working with universities and by nurturing communities within their organizations to develop employees’ data skills.





Success in this era of disruption, accelerated by the pandemic, requires a holistic approach to technology. To avoid being blindsided, leaders must shift their mindset from product-focused innovation to business model innovation.

The pandemic showcases a need to make slow-moving supply chains nimbler. By using data and collaborating with partners on scenario planning, companies can develop more responsive and flexible supply chains so they can identify risks and ways to mitigate them and pinpoint alternative suppliers more quickly.

In recent decades, overwhelmed knowledge workers developed a variety of systems to keep up in an increasingly frenetic environment. What they didn’t realize was that they were reacting to a largely unnoticed but profound shift in the workplace.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Incorporating exploration into hiring algorithms can improve the quality of talent and help hire more diverse candidates

Why and how managers should encourage employees to speak out about issues beyond their own jobs

Culminating two years of research on technology and jobs, the final report from MIT’s Task Force on the Work of the Future offers a set of policy recommendations and six overarching conclusions

Just nine more minutes: considering the snooze button

Quote of the Week:

“We’re having the conversation about AI ethics, but the next conversation has to be, how do we systematically want to grow and develop AI for the benefit of the world and not just sectors of it?”