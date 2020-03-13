The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

What to Read Next How Companies Can Respond to the Coronavirus The companies and employees at ground zero of the COVID-19 outbreak provide insight into what works in a time of crisis — and what doesn’t. The 11 Sources of Disruption Every Company Must Monitor Think you’re aware of the forces that might disrupt your company? Your lens may be far too narrow. Spring 2020 Issue Read our special issue on what it will take to innovate and compete over the next decade. Podcast: The Lies Leaders Tell Themselves About Disruption Innosight’s Scott Anthony says leaders repeatedly fall prey to the dangers of disruption — but they can break the cycle.





Many organizations control for known, internal variables but fail to track external factors as potential disrupters. This can lure decision makers into a false sense of security. Broadening your approach to planning can keep you from getting disrupted out of the market.

Speaking up early and truthfully is a vital strategy during a fast-moving crisis. Absent data on what’s not working, it’s all but impossible to know what to fix and how to fix it. But with accurate information, leaders and subject-matter experts alike can turn their attention and skills to the challenges of developing novel solutions to newly visible problems.

By now, the arc of disruption is well established, so why are companies still so vulnerable to disruptive threats? Well-intentioned leaders often downplay disruptive threats or overestimate the difficulty of response — or, in simpler terms, they lie to themselves. This makes dealing with disruption not just an innovation challenge but a leadership challenge.

In 2014, engineers at Amazon created an AI tool that was intended to remove the messy human biases that hinder the hiring process. But instead, the algorithm, trained on hiring data from the company, simply learned to make the same mistakes. Now, experts across different fields are coming together to determine whether AI-aided nudges — as popularized by behavioral economists — can help prompt humans to make behavioral changes that will overcome underlying biases.

