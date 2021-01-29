The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Digital collaboration tools don’t just facilitate knowledge sharing — they reveal who knows and does what in the organization. The tools that best suit close-knit colleagues who frequently collaborate may not help those who need to make connections across the organization. This article will help you map different collaboration contexts to the best platforms and approaches.

Before moving into a new position, leaders should consider how they can help prepare their successor to thrive in the role they are vacating. This involves passing on knowledge and connecting them to the right resources to establish a leadership path in a new role.





Consumers and employees alike will build and break relationships in response to a brand’s position on fairness and equality. While statements and financial support go a long way, it takes a much deeper commitment to develop a new brand strategy that embraces racial justice.

In this article for Bloomberg , inclusion strategist and MIT SMR contributor Denise Hamilton explains that leaders who take jobs overseeing diversity efforts must step away from potential pathways to higher positions in the company. Too often, this leads to burnout and increases the likelihood that these leaders leave the company.

In our latest global study, MIT SMR and Cognizant surveyed over 4,000 managers and executives to reveal what digitally savvy employees want from their leaders in an era of constant change and uncertainty. This includes five actionable recommendations to help you become the leader your workforce, your organization, and society need you to be.

An inclusive approach to identifying and advocating for high-potential employees within your organization

Three elements are critical for effective behavioral change campaigns: social influence, social norms, and vivid examples (like Elvis)

What message are we sending when we mispronounce someone’s name?

