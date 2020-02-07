The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

A one-size-fits-all approach to crowdsourcing can result in crowds being asked to address problems they’re poorly suited to solve. New research suggests a framework of three distinct types of crowdsourcing suited to solving specific types of problems.

Achieving any large goal — like training for a marathon, saving up to buy a home, or writing a dissertation — requires many small decisions over time. Split projects into manageable “lumps” of resources or effort, and piece together the “slices” necessary to meet your goal.

Clay Christensen’s Theory of Disruptive Innovation has had an irrefutable impact on the practice of management. In this Q&A with longtime collaborator Karen Dillon, he discussed the impact of disruption in today’s tech-centric world and why the theory remains a powerful tool for decision-making.

Some of the world’s leading innovators — Vera Wang, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson, to name just a few — were once considered unlikely candidates. But the best person for a job may work in an industry quite unlike yours and be the one you least expect.

Pipeline Equity CEO Katica Roy warns against perpetuating a false narrative that women don’t know how to operate in the workplace. To change how talent decisions are made, she recommends using AI and natural language processing to remove bias from performance evaluations.

