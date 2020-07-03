The Best of This Week





A growing number of retailers that were struggling before the coronavirus crisis are now crumbling amid social distancing requirements — yet other companies are thriving despite months of shutdown. The resilience of these successful retailers is due to their transformation of traditional business models. Their examples offer a model for making a quick digital pivot, which is what players must undertake in this economy to survive.

In response to widespread calls for racial justice throughout the country, many companies have newly committed to discussing race in the workplace — but where to begin? Wharton management professor Stephanie Creary offers a framework for managers in corporate environments to initiate such conversations. Questioning whether we’re addressing these issues in the right way is normal, but it helps to ground such conversations in evidence and good intentions.





Though often dismissed as a “feel good” option, B2B supplier diversity initiatives can reap financial rewards. Such initiatives can help companies reward their own bottom lines while strengthening their supply chains and supporting positive social change. Buyers must make deliberate choices in order for such initiatives to bear fruit and move the economic needle for themselves and their suppliers.

Halfway through 2020, we’ve already been through a lot — wildfires, widespread protests, and, of course, a pandemic — and our ability to process all of it may be reaching its limit. Being constantly confronted with urgent, distressing news can feel like a mental distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack or sink us into spells of “doomscrolling.” Adapting to this endless deluge of information may require a change in our news consumption habits.

