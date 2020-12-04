The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

The conditions that exist during a crisis — including a sense of urgency, a focus on fewer priorities, and more latitude for experimentation — make it easier for organizations to innovate. Leaders can build and sustain a more innovative culture by fostering similar conditions, even in the absence of a crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains but also drove experiments in local self-sufficiency, a production method that can fill the gap between do-it-yourself initiatives and mass manufacturing. Advances in digital fabrication technologies demonstrate a new way forward.

Communicating in a remote work environment doesn’t have to feel as all-consuming and frazzled as it does today. Consider these five best practices for deliberate and sustainable processes and communication in remote teams.

Business leaders who intend to address racial equity in their organizations need strategies that are systemic, race explicit, and outcome oriented. Using a data-driven racial equity framework can help identify racial disparities in workforce outcomes.

Profit and loss aren’t enough, says Harvard Business School professor George Serafeim. Instead, put a dollar value on the impact of products and operations on people and the planet, then add or subtract it from companies’ bottom lines.

