The Best of This Week

Business ecosystems provide valuable access to external capabilities, scale fast, and can be very flexible and resilient — but only a fraction of ecosystems achieve sustainable success. The metrics and red flags described here can help you track the key drivers of ecosystem health and ensure that your company beats the odds.

Jobs of the future will increasingly demand the uniquely human skills that current technologies cannot simulate — things like empathy, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication. Increasing such skills not only helps workers but also makes companies stronger.





Doing business on the dominant digital platforms makes it difficult for companies to differentiate their products and services and pursue competitive strategy. Platform-dependent businesses must understand the risks and how to navigate them.

Some researchers are now encouraging us to stop thinking about work-life balance as an achievement that you either hit or don’t. Instead, they suggest that it may be more of a lifelong process — a continuous, never-ending exercise that requires vigilance, self-awareness, and timely tweaks. The five steps described here can help you achieve better balance.

Conventional thinking says platforms must scale fast, but incremental scaling may better address regulatory risk (Source: MIT SMR)

How the remote work revolution is transforming American cities (Source: The Wall Street Journal)

Sponsors can play a role in growing and strengthening the pipeline of women leaders (Source: MIT SMR)

Just how environmentally committed is that ESG fund? (Source: Bloomberg Green)

