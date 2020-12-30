The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.





We reached out to MIT Sloan Management Review contributors who study leadership up close with the following question: What lessons can managers take from 2020 and put into practice in the coming year?

“Giving back” through siloed corporate social responsibility departments is insufficient to tackle structural inequities, which demand a more integrated approach. Leaders can take five key steps to develop a whole-company approach that enables racial and health justice.





Per Malia Lazu, MIT Sloan lecturer, while millennials may well enjoy Ping-Pong tables, they’re more compelled by “working for a place that has a set of values, that attempts to live those values.” This age group, the eldest of whom are now entering their 40s, are “more willing to take a pay cut to work for a company that is doing social good.”

Business leaders can conduct a fast review of the value of your company’s alliances by asking four key questions.

Research suggests that algorithms can’t pack more than 5 to 10 objects optimally — which won’t even cover a dozen reindeer.

