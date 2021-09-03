The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Many entrepreneurs launch companies or product lines as expressions of who they are — but this identity can prove to be an Achilles’ heel if it is too inflexible to adapt to changing times. Leaders may need to reassess who they are to respond to disruption and grow their businesses.

Value-based selling can boost margins and competitiveness, but vendors must first advance beyond the prevailing one-size-fits-all approach.





Who should get vaccine booster shots and when? Can vaccinated people with a breakthrough infection transmit the virus as easily as unvaccinated people? How many people with breakthrough infections die or get seriously ill? We’re drowning in data, yet we’re still in a pandemic fog, in which inadequate data hinders a clear understanding of how to fight a stealthy enemy.

A leader’s willingness to experiment, even when it results in short-term failure, is critical to the effective adoption of a new technology. Piyush Gupta, the group CEO of DBS Bank, has managed to create not only a banking and customer service powerhouse out of an organization once known as “Damn Bloody Slow,” but also a highly aggressive adopter of artificial intelligence.

A bill passed this week by South Korea’s National Assembly is the first in the world to dent the tech giants’ dominance over how apps on their platforms sell their digital goods. Korea’s Communications Commission chairman Han Sang-hyuk said, “As bills with similar implications are being proposed in the U.S. and Europe, South Korea’s bill will become a cornerstone for legislating app market platform regulations worldwide.”

