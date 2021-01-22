The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





While some aspects of leadership transcend the public and private sectors, others are unique to government — in particular, the preservation of public trust. In the U.S., where trust between the public and government is at an all-time low, it is crucial for government agency leaders to help unify and build trust by fostering a culture of integrity and ethics.

The term “shecession” — an economic downturn where job and income losses are affecting women more than men — was coined by C. Nicole Mason, president and chief executive of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. In an interview with The Guardian , Mason discusses the changes necessary for an equitable economic recovery.





The Biden administration is inheriting a crisis in the regulation of technology, and its response to Silicon Valley’s disruptive tendencies could, in the long term, determine the ultimate course of several key industries. In a column for MIT SMR , Larry Downes, author of Unleashing the Killer App , offers five basic principles for regulating without overreaching.

The Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol illustrated the power of a networked conspiracy amplified through social media — and demonstrated social media companies’ inability to control the weaponization of their products. How did social media become a disinformation machine, and how do companies’ business models explain how that happened?

