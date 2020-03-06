The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

What to Read Next How Companies Can Respond to the Coronavirus The companies and employees at ground zero of the COVID-19 outbreak provide insight into what works in a time of crisis — and what doesn't. The 11 Sources of Disruption Every Company Must Monitor Think you're aware of the forces that might disrupt your company? Your lens may be far too narrow. Spring 2020 Issue Read our special issue on what it will take to innovate and compete over the next decade. Podcast: The Lies Leaders Tell Themselves About Disruption Innosight's Scott Anthony says leaders repeatedly fall prey to the dangers of disruption — but they can break the cycle.





In the age of AI, traditional businesses are under attack from highly scalable, data-driven companies. As Harvard Business School professors Marco Iansiti and Karim Lakhani put it, “The collisions between innovators and established players are forcing leaders of existing companies to reexamine how they do business in environments where new players follow radically different rules.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises worldwide, companies previously reluctant to embrace remote work arrangements are now being forced to rethink their approaches. Each day brings news of more companies promoting remote work amid the coronavirus crisis — but once the virus wanes, the return to onsite work may be slow, if it happens at all.

How can companies nurture engineering talent and boost productivity while reducing costs? Finding the best people and paying more for them is, paradoxically, the most cost-effective way to optimize IT output.

A new report from Accenture reveals that there’s a substantial gap between what leaders think is going on in workplace culture and what employees say is actually happening — and that organizations could see a $3.7 trillion increase in global profits by halving the gap. Other notable findings: The proportion of employees who do not feel included in their organizations is a whopping 10 times higher than leaders believe, and younger employees are more concerned than older workers about workplace culture.

Although it feels great to offer a needed answer, immediately defaulting to advice-giving can be a problematic response for three main reasons: You may be solving the wrong problem, proposing a mediocre solution, or offering a speedy response rather than empowering your team.

