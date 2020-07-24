The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





The pandemic has ushered us into a world that is unfrozen from the constraints of routine, habits, and norms. Organizations and their community stakeholders have a unique opportunity to redefine the scope of their priorities and collective actions to help generate a more equitable and sustainable future.

Competing on digital today for many companies means undertaking technology transformations. Whether the label is agile, digital, or DevOps, these transformations aim to deliver new value for organizations and help them remain competitive in changing environments. However, several antipatterns — shortsighted solutions to recurring problems — can hinder a company’s ability to transform.

Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

More than 80% of large companies in the U.S. publish their official corporate values. But new research reveals a gap between official values and the cultural reality on the ground in most organizations, which raises the question of how leaders can close that gap. Examining how well those values are being communicated to the workforce is a promising first step.

Letter carriers are on the front lines of the dangers of outdoor work. Continuing citations from OSHA demonstrate that the U.S. Postal Service hasn’t yet addressed some significant safety issues. Without reducing carbon emissions, the frequency of hazardously hot summer days will only increase, along with the danger to outdoor workers.

Entrepreneurs and innovators everywhere face the innovator’s paradox: They need to convince others to back risky ideas that may ultimately flame out. Many great ideas die when entrepreneurs fail to persuade others of their potential — and the more novel, radical, or risky the idea, the bigger the challenge in acquiring the necessary resources. By leveraging the tools and practices described in this article, you can develop innovation capital: the capacity to win support for your ideas.

What Else We’re Reading This Week:

A last lesson from John Lewis on the dangers of patience

Companies need to adjust their cybersecurity practices to minimize the risks of widespread remote work

Nine leadership books worth reading now

Quote of the Week: