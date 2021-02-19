Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

The MIT SMR Editors Reading Time: 1 min 

Topics

Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
See All Articles in This Series

What to Read Next

  1. 2021 Future of Leadership Report: Leadership’s Digital Transformation

  2. Redesigning the Post-Pandemic Workplace

  3. The Future of Team Leadership Is Multimodal

  4. Winter 2021 Issue


Four Key Challenges of Circular Business Models

Some of Europe’s leading manufacturers are shifting from the traditional, linear model of take-make-dispose to a circular model of make-use-reuse-remake-recycle. Companies face four key missteps as they shift to more sustainable models.

Boost Cooperative Advantage With a Diverse Board

Cooperative advantage describes the benefits that an organization possesses and accrues through a people-centered approach to development and sustainability. Companies can gain cooperative advantage by appointing community development and sustainability advocates to their boards.
 

Agile Isn’t Right for Every Organization

Originally codified by software developers, Agile methodology has achieved a broad reach. But while many assume that the Agile methodology can be adapted to any organization, recent analysis finds that some companies are better suited for it than others.

A Framework for Innovation — Now, and Post-Pandemic

The pandemic has forced countless organizations to innovate. Some have discovered new business opportunities that will last long into the future, and others have developed new skills that can be reapplied to solve other problems and discover new, previously unforeseen opportunities.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

  • A new study finds that C-suite executives are struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic — even more than their employees are (Source: Korn Ferry)
  • In post-pandemic planning, public transportation leaders should focus on transit access (Source: Bloomberg CityLab)
  • Followers can be just as influential as leaders (Source: Fast Company)
  • How employers are using high-tech solutions to help employees get more sleep (Source: The Washington Post)

Quote of the Week:

“While researching a book on reinvention, I’ve been struck by the one step that every type of reinvention has in common: It’s preceded by an in-between time, a seemingly fallow period much like the one we find ourselves in now.”

— Joanne Lipman, author of That’s What She Said: What Men and Women Need to Know About Working Together, in “Even if You Feel Like This Was a Lost Year, That Might Not Be True

Topics

Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
See All Articles in This Series

Tags:

, , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.