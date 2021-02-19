The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Some of Europe’s leading manufacturers are shifting from the traditional, linear model of take-make-dispose to a circular model of make-use-reuse-remake-recycle. Companies face four key missteps as they shift to more sustainable models.

Cooperative advantage describes the benefits that an organization possesses and accrues through a people-centered approach to development and sustainability. Companies can gain cooperative advantage by appointing community development and sustainability advocates to their boards.





Originally codified by software developers, Agile methodology has achieved a broad reach. But while many assume that the Agile methodology can be adapted to any organization, recent analysis finds that some companies are better suited for it than others.

The pandemic has forced countless organizations to innovate. Some have discovered new business opportunities that will last long into the future, and others have developed new skills that can be reapplied to solve other problems and discover new, previously unforeseen opportunities.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

