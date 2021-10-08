The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Topics Managing Technology

Strategy

Innovation Strategy

AI & Machine Learning Weekly Recap The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.





To innovate successfully, you must first determine what type of change you want to achieve, whether it be strengthening the trajectory of your existing path or fundamentally reinventing your business. Each of the three primary types of strategic innovation requires specific strategies to help businesses achieve their goals.

For AI deployments to succeed, the systems must be trusted and accepted by those who use their input and those who are affected by the decisions these systems make or support. That means being accountable for the use and outputs of AI technologies, and transparently communicating both the benefits and drawbacks to all stakeholders. Consider these four steps companies can take to earn that trust.





To extract the benefits from artificial intelligence while mitigating the risks, companies must fundamentally transform their ways of thinking about their organization, workforce, product design, development, and use of AI.

Billions of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users were left in the dark earlier this week by a router update gone awry, which took down Facebook’s entire network of platforms for hours. In some regions, Facebook is the internet; the company’s platforms serve as e-commerce resources, storefronts, health and emergency aids, and essential communication tools, which makes an outage no small problem for countless small businesses.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

To reduce ethical lapses, organizations need systems for anticipation and for resilience (Source: MIT SMR)

To attract and retain the best people, companies need to elevate their Employee Value Proposition with compelling storytelling (Source: HRZone)

From a whistleblower with firsthand experience, a new handbook for potential big tech whistleblowers (Source: Protocol)

The global return-to-office process is uneven, with mobility data showing an international divergence in the number of people actually working in offices (Source: Bloomberg)

Quote of the Week:

“If we actively manage the information problem — if we know who is infected and with whom they had contact — we can suppress the virus, or buy time for vaccine development.”

— Joshua Gans, professor at University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, in “Why We Need to Close the Pandemic Information Gap”