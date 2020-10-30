The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





To compensate for an entrepreneurial founder’s inexperience, some companies fill out their leadership teams with experienced executives. New research explores whether founder CEOs incorporate or ignore advice from their leadership teams, offering insights relevant to leaders of large and small organizations.

Many companies have failed at reskilling because they didn’t know the specific capabilities their employees needed to develop to fill the talent gap. This article presents research that highlights four competencies IT professionals will need in order to sustain their careers in the digital age.





Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Current corporate climate leadership is largely focused on how companies can do less harm by reducing their emissions over time. But businesses can also set ambitious, expansive goals for their involvement in zoning and city planning, their support of their employees and communities, and how they might collaborate with their peers and society at large.

Recent research provides clear evidence that some people do indeed make better interviewers than others. Using a simple methodology, you can identify your best interviewers to help decrease hiring expenses, increase the quality of new hires, and reduce employee turnover.

Sustained, frequent exposure to algorithmic bias — systematic, inequality-perpetuating errors in predictive technologies — can shape how we see ourselves and understand how the world values us. But it can hit adolescents particularly hard, especially if they’re almost constantly online.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

MIT SMR’s Culture 500 analysis showed the high value employees place on transparent communication by company leaders during a crisis.

Winter is coming (to the Northern Hemisphere), along with seasonal depression. If you’re dreading the dark months, make a plan.

“The First Day Is the Worst Day”: DHL’s Gina Chung on how AI improves over time.

Companies should make it their business to get out the vote.

Quote of the Week: