The Best of This Week

It’s undeniable that collaboration is essential in today’s workplace, but a more deliberate approach can improve work practices while freeing up time. Discussing his new book, Beyond Collaboration Overload , Rob Cross explains the high costs of excessive collaboration and offers practical suggestions for making improvements across the organization.

Culture 500 research finds that 10 specific elements of corporate life shape how employees rate company culture — and they may not be the ones you expect. With the labor market upended by the pandemic, corporate leaders may need to pay attention to some previously invisible issues if they wish to retain valued employees.





Many of us crave certainty in at least some aspects of our lives, but our collective capability to simultaneously consider many sides to a decision has become weak. We need to embrace ambivalence a little more and a little longer — otherwise, we risk getting stuck in our opposing sides.

After getting walloped with Zoom fatigue, organizations are desperate for ways to nurture collaboration and collegiality in a remote environment and to make virtual meetings less exhausting. Some companies are trying to make meetings more fun by either creating virtual worlds that resemble video game environments or using video games themselves as meeting settings.

With two U.S. states (Maine and Oregon) having recently passed legislation to make producers pay fees for plastic packaging, there’s growing momentum behind the idea that companies, not taxpayers, should be held responsible for the waste they produce.

The pros and cons of a four-day workweek (Source: Fast Company )

) How organizations can harness professional envy to boost productivity (Source: Knowable Magazine)

Are container shipping’s skyrocketing costs and delays just temporary blips, or signs that container shipping can’t keep up? (Source: BBC)

