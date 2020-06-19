The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Workplaces can create psychologically safe spaces for employees to discuss systemic issues in productive ways that lead to substantive change. Leaders at all levels, from the C-suite to senior managers, should focus on starting conversations, emphasizing individuality, and measuring feedback.

Juneteenth — which commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all enslaved people be freed — is not yet a federal holiday but is being recognized by a growing number of major organizations throughout the U.S. Organizations including Twitter, Lyft, Glossier, and the NFL have announced they will recognize Juneteenth, considered the longest-running African American holiday, as a day for activism, celebration, and education for their employees.

Companies are beginning to grapple with how the unfolding economic recession will influence key investments. Will changes in goals slow the growth in demand for analytics and data science? Four factors are likely to determine decisions on continued investment in analytics.

Despite heavy investments in diversity programs, many companies struggle to achieve intended goals. According to NYU professor Lisa Leslie, this isn’t always because of the specific policies or initiatives themselves, as employees “often interpret and react to diversity initiatives in ways that are disconnected from leaders’ intentions.” In her study of diversity initiatives, Leslie identified four unintended consequence types, which organizations can reduce and manage in order to improve results and succeed in diversity goals.

