The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
3 Ways Leaders Can Support Dialogues on Race in the Workplace

Workplaces can create psychologically safe spaces for employees to discuss systemic issues in productive ways that lead to substantive change. Leaders at all levels, from the C-suite to senior managers, should focus on starting conversations, emphasizing individuality, and measuring feedback.

How U.S. Companies Are Recognizing Juneteenth

Juneteenth — which commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all enslaved people be freed — is not yet a federal holiday but is being recognized by a growing number of major organizations throughout the U.S. Organizations including Twitter, Lyft, Glossier, and the NFL have announced they will recognize Juneteenth, considered the longest-running African American holiday, as a day for activism, celebration, and education for their employees.

Is Demand for Data Scientists About to Change?

Companies are beginning to grapple with how the unfolding economic recession will influence key investments. Will changes in goals slow the growth in demand for analytics and data science? Four factors are likely to determine decisions on continued investment in analytics.

Unintended Consequences of Diversity Initiatives — and How to Fix Them

Despite heavy investments in diversity programs, many companies struggle to achieve intended goals. According to NYU professor Lisa Leslie, this isn’t always because of the specific policies or initiatives themselves, as employees “often interpret and react to diversity initiatives in ways that are disconnected from leaders’ intentions.” In her study of diversity initiatives, Leslie identified four unintended consequence types, which organizations can reduce and manage in order to improve results and succeed in diversity goals.

What Else We’re Reading:

Quote of the Week:

“Positive deviance occurs when an individual engages in acts of courage, like speaking up on behalf of their work colleagues who are discriminated against because of race or gender.”

— Angelica Leigh, incoming assistant professor at Duke University Fuqua School of Business, “Black Lives Matter: Now What?

