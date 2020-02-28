The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

We’re seeing a new breed of disrupter emerging in our economy: experience disrupters. Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot, writes that these companies are outmaneuvering their competition by offering great products and even better experiences. In a nutshell, how they sell is why they win.

While we often think about leadership in terms of leading down and across, the neglected competency of leading up — known in the military as “telling truth to power” — is essential for healthy organizations. This article from Columbia Business School looks at the challenges of leading up and why companies need strong cultures and social contracts to make upward feedback effective.

Nike’s recent decision to stop selling through Amazon is not something many companies have the resources or market clout to copy. But companies can take several steps to gain greater control over their online brand messaging and build stronger customer relationships.

As the human toll mounts in the COVID-19 outbreak, the damage to global supply chains and the impact on the global economy are likely to be significant. Economic and business experts from Wharton, along with UPenn medical experts, weigh in on what we currently know and how we can prepare for what’s coming.

Despite the wealth of research on effective teams, organizations often still struggle to deploy teams that achieve their potential. New research suggests that companies need to think about both functional and cultural change, and how these processes combine and reinforce each other, to achieve team-building success.

More trust, less drama, easily recorded meetings, cute pets, and no smelly fish in the microwave: Remote teams offer perks both subtle and powerful. Distributed teams may lack physical proximity but, by determining how they’ll work together, can quickly build trust — a vital quality of high-performing teams.

