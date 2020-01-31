The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Facing sizable skills gaps in their current and future workforces, companies have stopped waiting for traditional education to supply the workers they need. Amazon, AT&T, and others have stepped in with their own solutions to fill those gaps. These companies may be shaping the future of not only their own workforces but yours as well.

In today’s competitive landscape, technology is front and center as a value driver for businesses, which requires new skills and capabilities for leaders. This article by McKinsey Digital identifies five traits that will help CIOs find success in their tech transformations.

Before organizations can rethink how to design jobs, organize work, and compete for talent in a digital age, they must systematically identify and develop the capabilities that they need now — and over the next decade — to innovate and survive.

Avast, an antivirus program used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, is selling users’ sensitive internet browsing data — in some cases, every single click. The report by Motherboard and PCMag illuminates the secretive sale and supply chain of browsing data, which is supposed to be held in confidence between the data seller and the clients who purchase it.

