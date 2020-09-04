The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Sociologist Juliet Schor’s new book, After the Gig: How the Sharing Economy Got Hijacked and How to Win It Back, out this week from the University of California Press, provides a deep, research-based view of the gig economy’s platform-based businesses. In an interview with MIT SMR , Schor discusses where the sharing economy has fallen short and how it could be improved with a model for more equitable digital business.

In recent months, many business leaders have spoken out against systemic racism and made organizational commitments to racial equity. Momentum today is strong — but to sustain it, leaders must build support for their ongoing efforts to fight against injustice. The success of any racial equity and inclusion initiative starts at the top, and four principles can help establish that ongoing support.





Customers ultimately want to pay for meaningful outcomes, not the products and services that presumably deliver them. Today, companies can be increasingly accountable for those outcomes with three kinds of technologically enhanced revenue models.

Many working parents are angry right now — and rightfully so — as plans for children’s schooling remain in flux and stress skyrockets amid workplace demands. When no good solutions are at hand, accepting this anger doesn’t need to equal resignation; instead, acceptance keeps us from wasting energy expecting a situation that’s beyond our control to be different than it is. Getting curious about the anger can help you figure out what needs your action or attention.

Examining the pandemic responses of several companies, columnist Lynda Gratton illustrates how four team management practices can help companies pivot to a virtual work environment.

