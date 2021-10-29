The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Over the past year and a half, many companies have pivoted to deal with the accelerated change and the range of challenges the pandemic has brought on. But preparing for the next era will require a change in leaders’ mindsets about jobs and managerial expectations.

Since COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, leaders have had to grapple with what to tell employees about work-from-home arrangements. They are now facing an urgent, unresolved question: Will relaxed rules around physical presence in the office affect employee productivity and company performance? The MIT SMR Strategy Forum asked experts around the world to weigh in on whether they agree or disagree. Spoiler alert: Many fall somewhere in the middle.





The ongoing global supply chain crisis shows no sign of abating. And although many media outlets have blamed pandemic shortages on companies’ practice of just-in-time inventory management, abandoning it would do little to help current supply chain problems. This article points to two other overarching causes of product and parts shortages: suppliers’ inability to adjust to soaring demand, and government interventions.

Companies are increasingly seeking socially adept leaders — not charismatic smooth talkers, but executives who listen empathetically, welcome input, and rally teams around a common goal, according to new research. In today’s complex work world, social skills in the C-suite are seen as more important than more traditional operational and administrative abilities.

